Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $609.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will announce sales of $609.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $613.20 million and the lowest is $605.20 million. Gildan Activewear posted sales of $647.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.48 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 916.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 17,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

