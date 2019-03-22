Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,835,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,033 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.40% of Getty Realty worth $171,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 90,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,860,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Getty Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 81.87%.

