Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 725,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $70,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,295.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 649.1% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.87 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.12.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $187,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,756.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $105.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.46 and a 12 month high of $190.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.99 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Affiliated Managers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

