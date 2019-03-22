Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 82,152 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.98% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $72,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $39.07 and a 1 year high of $81.03. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 7.85.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $2.20. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 9,013 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $525,367.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,104.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $241,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,203.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,397 shares of company stock valued at $15,593,408. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

