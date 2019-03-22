Gentex Co. (GNTX) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 353.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,309 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Gentex worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 1,889.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,153,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 24.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,966,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,585,000 after purchasing an additional 976,219 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 19.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,611,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,499,000 after purchasing an additional 576,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,835,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,230,000 after purchasing an additional 467,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 811.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 344,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 306,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.46.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $513,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares in the company, valued at $629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $59,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,558.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,686 shares of company stock valued at $751,263. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $25.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $453.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.41 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

