Genpact Limited (G) Holdings Raised by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 108.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G opened at $34.68 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genpact from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Genpact from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Genpact from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.97.

In related news, insider Patrick Cogny sold 9,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $331,698.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,499,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $48,323,749.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,605,440 shares of company stock valued at $51,820,019 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

