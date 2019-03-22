General Mills (GIS) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.11-3.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.157-17.157 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.97 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on GIS. TheStreet raised General Mills from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.45.

NYSE:GIS opened at $50.04 on Friday. General Mills has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 63.02%.

In other General Mills news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 7,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $347,396.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,315.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $5,734,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,985,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

