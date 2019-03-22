General Electric (GE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

GE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.16 price target (up previously from $1.06) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.01 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,893,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,179,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in General Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 635,893,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,179,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 301,446,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,281,952,000 after acquiring an additional 114,680,188 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in General Electric by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 121,783,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,903,000 after acquiring an additional 31,634,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in General Electric by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,536,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,033,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

