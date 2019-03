Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,000. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 1.64% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GAL. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 460.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter.

GAL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.48. 5,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,205. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1222 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

