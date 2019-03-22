Gapcoin Price Tops $0.0078 on Exchanges (GAP)

Gapcoin (CURRENCY:GAP) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Gapcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gapcoin has a market capitalization of $111,416.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Gapcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gapcoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gapcoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00043334 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00006051 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00016335 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00147950 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002551 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000313 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gapcoin Profile

Gapcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. Gapcoin’s total supply is 14,369,569 coins. The official website for Gapcoin is gapcoin.org . Gapcoin’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

Buying and Selling Gapcoin

Gapcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gapcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gapcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gapcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gapcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gapcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.