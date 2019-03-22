GambleCoin (GMCN) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

GambleCoin (CURRENCY:GMCN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. GambleCoin has a market capitalization of $1,561.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GambleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GambleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GambleCoin has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GambleCoin Profile

GambleCoin (CRYPTO:GMCN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2018. GambleCoin’s total supply is 7,165,954 coins and its circulating supply is 6,450,454 coins. GambleCoin’s official website is gamblecoin.fun . The Reddit community for GambleCoin is /r/GambleCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GambleCoin’s official Twitter account is @GMCN_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

GambleCoin Coin Trading

GambleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GambleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GambleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GambleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

