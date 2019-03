Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Director Paul Howard Sutherland bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $14,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Howard Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gaia alerts:

On Tuesday, March 12th, Paul Howard Sutherland bought 2,000 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $19,400.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Paul Howard Sutherland bought 2,600 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $23,322.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,284. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gaia Inc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $170.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). Gaia had a negative net margin of 77.08% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaia Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gaia by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Gaia by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Gaia by 25,564.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,940 shares during the period. 46.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Gaia to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Gaia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Gaia Inc (GAIA) Director Paul Howard Sutherland Buys 1,500 Shares” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/gaia-inc-gaia-director-paul-howard-sutherland-buys-1500-shares.html.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.