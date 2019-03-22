G Michael Sievert Sells 4,766 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) COO G Michael Sievert sold 4,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $350,682.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 543,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,982,709.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

G Michael Sievert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 15th, G Michael Sievert sold 10,228 shares of T-Mobile Us stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $694,481.20.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $74.06.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. HSBC set a $80.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. CWM LLC increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 440.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

