G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Shares Up 11.1% After Strong Earnings

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) shares shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $40.53 and last traded at $39.07. 2,233,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 330% from the average session volume of 519,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.16.

The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Sunday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,845,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,239,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,132,000 after buying an additional 543,174 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 191.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 791,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,128,000 after buying an additional 519,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,887,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,346,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,439,000 after buying an additional 426,960 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97.

About G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

