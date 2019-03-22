G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.76 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $3.25-3.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIII. ValuEngine raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $51.20.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $766.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/g-iii-apparel-group-giii-issues-q1-earnings-guidance.html.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.