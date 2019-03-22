FY2021 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. Raised by SunTrust Banks (NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price objective on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NOG opened at $2.87 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $152.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.29 million.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P sold 605,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $1,532,780.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,147,584 shares of company stock worth $27,248,208 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 1,610.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 21,643 shares during the period.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

