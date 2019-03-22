FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Eurofins Scientific SE (ERFSF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th.

ERFSF stock opened at $420.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.20. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $334.00 and a 1 year high of $575.00.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 150,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.