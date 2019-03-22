FY2019 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Lifted by Northcoast Research

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Analysts at Northcoast Research upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Costco Wholesale in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $8.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $262.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $258.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.80.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $239.54 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $180.83 and a 1 year high of $245.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $151,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total value of $332,107.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,593,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,179. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

