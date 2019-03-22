Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 6,756 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.1% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 15.2% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 118,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 128,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 14.2% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $111,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $190.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $47.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

