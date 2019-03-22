FTS International (FTSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FTS International in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FTS International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. FTS International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

FTS International stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 301,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 3.97. FTS International has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $22.60.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.15 million. FTS International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 933.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTS International will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in FTS International by 42.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in FTS International by 11.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in FTS International by 46.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in FTS International by 30.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

