Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRA. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €80.21 ($93.27).

Shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock opened at €67.80 ($78.84) on Wednesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12 month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 12 month high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

