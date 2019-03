Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMX. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Santander downgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 1,574.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,395,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,048,000 after buying an additional 2,252,139 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 4,296.1% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,013,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,245,000 after buying an additional 990,627 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,431,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,751,000 after buying an additional 716,802 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 4th quarter valued at $22,213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,389,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,555,000 after buying an additional 218,327 shares in the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMX traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.40. The stock had a trading volume of 396,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,324. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1 year low of $80.86 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

