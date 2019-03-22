Fmr LLC Sells 54,148 Shares of RadNet Inc. (RDNT)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,051,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54,148 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $20,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 32,245 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 46,417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 88,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark Stolper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $224,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RDNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Raymond James cut RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

RadNet stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 24,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $679.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20. RadNet Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $16.54.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $257.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.21 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

