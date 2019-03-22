Fmr LLC Purchases 313,700 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,745,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,700 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $20,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,031,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 397.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 47,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 38,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 145,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 27,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,334. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 2.79.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $158.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

