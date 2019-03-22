Fluent (FLNT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FLNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluent from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Fluent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Fluent from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fluent has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $445.27 million, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.93 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Fluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fluent by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,384,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 22,553 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in Fluent during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,726,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fluent by 14,248.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 32,060 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services primarily in the United States. It develops custom audiences and operates performance marketing campaigns on behalf of advertising partners. The company offers data acquisition solutions that include Connect, which enables marketers to acquire consumer data and marketing consent across its network of proprietary Websites; and ReConnect that enables marketers offer consumers the ability to opt into marketing programs outside of the confines of own Websites.

