Flowserve Corp (FLS) Stake Decreased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,259 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,561,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,665,000 after buying an additional 160,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,529,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,295,000 after buying an additional 231,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,149,000 after buying an additional 134,350 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,750,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,672,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,596,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Flowserve from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.85.

Shares of FLS opened at $45.80 on Friday. Flowserve Corp has a 12-month low of $35.88 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $986.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

In other Flowserve news, insider John Lenander sold 6,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $305,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

