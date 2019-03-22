Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (ASET)

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1058 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ASET opened at $28.95 on Friday. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

