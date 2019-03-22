Flaxscript (FLAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8,102.00

Flaxscript (CURRENCY:FLAX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Flaxscript has a total market cap of $8,102.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Flaxscript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flaxscript has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Flaxscript coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00371150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025087 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.01647154 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00229868 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Flaxscript Coin Profile

Flaxscript’s total supply is 5,627,236 coins. Flaxscript’s official website is flaxscript.org

Flaxscript Coin Trading

Flaxscript can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flaxscript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flaxscript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flaxscript using one of the exchanges listed above.

