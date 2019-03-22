First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $50.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a research note on Monday, December 17th.

