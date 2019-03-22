First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (FPX)

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $75.56 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.82 and a fifty-two week high of $75.99.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

