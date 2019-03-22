First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (SDVY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0519 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.
Shares of SDVY stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $22.01.
