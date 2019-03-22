First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) Plans $0.00 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0032 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $32.01 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $32.86.

