FIRST TRUST NASDAQ-100 EQUAL WEIGHTED INDEX FUND (BMV:QQEW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of BMV:QQEW opened at $64.96 on Friday. FIRST TRUST NASDAQ-100 EQUAL WEIGHTED INDEX FUND has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $63.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/first-trust-nasdaq-100-equal-weighted-index-fund-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-05-qqew.html.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for FIRST TRUST NASDAQ-100 EQUAL WEIGHTED INDEX FUND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIRST TRUST NASDAQ-100 EQUAL WEIGHTED INDEX FUND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.