First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTLB opened at $21.58 on Friday. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

