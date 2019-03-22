First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

FTHI opened at $21.66 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/first-trust-buywrite-income-etf-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-08-fthi.html.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.