First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (BRSS)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.31% of Global Brass and Copper worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 5.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,345,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,653,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper during the third quarter worth $205,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Brass and Copper during the third quarter worth $252,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 8.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 10.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,674,000 after purchasing an additional 173,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

BRSS opened at $34.06 on Friday. Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Global Brass and Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Global Brass and Copper’s payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Brass and Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Brass and Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st.

Global Brass and Copper Company Profile

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes specialized non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. The company operates in three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. Oster. The Olin Brass segment manufactures, fabricates, and converts specialized copper and brass sheets, strips, foils, tubes, and fabricated products; and rerolls and forms other alloys, such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum.

