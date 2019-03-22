First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,130 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 56.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $19.11 on Friday. Global Net Lease Inc has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 99.53%.

GNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. B. Riley raised Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In related news, CEO James Larry Nelson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.41 per share, with a total value of $110,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

