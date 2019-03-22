First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 18,143 Shares of Logitech International SA (LOGI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Exane Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1,237.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 42,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 39,559 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in Logitech International by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 256,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 73,179 shares during the period. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $38.10 on Friday. Logitech International SA has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 21st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $864.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International SA will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOGI. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

