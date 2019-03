Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.61.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRC. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.98 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.35. 74,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,213. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $79.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $810.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

