First Foundation Advisors Buys 448 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $508,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 680.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 278.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $84.62 and a 1 year high of $102.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.8712 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “First Foundation Advisors Buys 448 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/first-foundation-advisors-buys-448-shares-of-ishares-select-dividend-etf-dvy.html.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.