First American Financial Corp (FAF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) to report $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First American Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. First American Financial posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First American Financial will report full-year sales of $5.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First American Financial.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on shares of First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

FAF stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.68%.

In other First American Financial news, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $268,162.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 504,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $360,145.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 448,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,687.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4,404.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,973,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,929,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

