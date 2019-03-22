Financial Review: GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) and The Competition

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE: GHG) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GreenTree Hospitality Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GreenTree Hospitality Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenTree Hospitality Group 41.76% 25.30% 15.17% GreenTree Hospitality Group Competitors 9.30% 13.42% 4.63%

9.5% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GreenTree Hospitality Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenTree Hospitality Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 GreenTree Hospitality Group Competitors 447 1831 2534 97 2.46

GreenTree Hospitality Group presently has a consensus target price of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 23.59%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 14.88%. Given GreenTree Hospitality Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GreenTree Hospitality Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GreenTree Hospitality Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GreenTree Hospitality Group $137.45 million $57.32 million 22.33 GreenTree Hospitality Group Competitors $3.57 billion $328.33 million 23.01

GreenTree Hospitality Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GreenTree Hospitality Group. GreenTree Hospitality Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

GreenTree Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. GreenTree Hospitality Group pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 45.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. GreenTree Hospitality Group lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

GreenTree Hospitality Group competitors beat GreenTree Hospitality Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell. As of March 31, 2018, it had 26 leased-and-operated hotels and 2,328 franchised-and-managed hotels with 195,552 hotel rooms in 266 cities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc.

