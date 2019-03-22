Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $41.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $45.74.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 14,057 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/financial-advocates-investment-management-sells-14057-shares-of-vanguard-ftse-developed-markets-etf-vea.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.