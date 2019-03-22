Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $203,000 Holdings in Realty Income Corp (O)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 319.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on O shares. Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $71.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

Shares of O stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.95%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

