Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $48.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/financial-advocates-investment-management-decreases-position-in-first-trust-senior-loan-etf-ftsl.html.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.