Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFR. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 550.9% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 347,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 293,691 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2,197.4% in the third quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 174,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,812,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $893,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 331,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFR stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs bought 114,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,463,457.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 228,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,947.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

