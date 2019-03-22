Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) Holdings Cut by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,984 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCAU. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 4.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the third quarter worth about $430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 18.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 18.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,349,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,672,000 after purchasing an additional 487,899 shares in the last quarter. 26.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCAU. ValuEngine cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.23 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

Shares of FCAU stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.94 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.7353 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

