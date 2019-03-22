FedEx (FDX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $202.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $227.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FDX. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $307.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.45.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock opened at $175.93 on Wednesday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $150.94 and a twelve month high of $266.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director David P. Steiner bought 7,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.92 per share, with a total value of $1,140,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,942.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total value of $419,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 842.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Other. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages, and freight.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.