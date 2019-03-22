Federal Signal Co. (FSS) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

NYSE:FSS opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.43. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $28.32.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In other Federal Signal news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 60,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $1,492,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/federal-signal-co-fss-shares-sold-by-connor-clark-lunn-investment-management-ltd.html.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.