Faceter Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,258.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Faceter has a total market cap of $685,172.00 and approximately $4,258.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $732.45 or 0.18244027 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00063006 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003007 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00001310 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

FACE is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

